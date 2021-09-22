Reed City

• What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty

• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Cost: Free

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at (231) 884-3597

McBain

• What: Fundraiser for Bovens

• Info: Vogel Center CRC will be holding a fundraising dinner for Tim and Jen Boven who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year. Dinner will be Lasagna and salad.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: 1789 East Stoney Corners Road

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.

• Cost: $10

Cadillac

• What: Paint the tiles fundraiser

• Info: Get your creative fix on! Reservations necessary to allow for social distancing. Temperature taken at the door. Masks required. Make your reservation for one of the three time slots at upnorthartsinc.com.

• Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m.; and 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: Adults $30, minors $20

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.

• Cost: $10

Sunday, Sept 26

Cadillac

What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre

Info: We’re back and we’re laughing! Join us for jokes, quotes and anecdotes.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Cost: Free

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Monday, Sept 27

Cadillac

What: VanderWall office hours

Info: The office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.

Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, 222 North Lake St.

Reed City

What: Scrabble hour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup

Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.

Tuesday, Sept 28

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Wednesday, Sept 29

Reed City

What: Story hour: Animal Tracks

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Saturday, Oct 2

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Oct 3

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Tuesday, Oct 5

Lake City

What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting

Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S Canal St.

Friday, Oct 8

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Saturday, Oct 9

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Oct 10

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Friday, Oct 15

Cadillac

What: German dinner benefit

Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: 11198 E. Division St

Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free