Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story hour: Squirrely Squirrels
• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: 829 South Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club annual Swap and Shop
• Info: HAM, CB and computer swap and shop
• Time: 8 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac High School auditorium
• Cost: $5 admission (17 and older), free for those under 17 with parents
• What: Fun with bubble art
• Info: Join us for a fun morning of bonding with your child, ages 3 to 6. Activities will include two projects, story time and a movement activity.
• Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Reed City
Wednesday, Sept 22
Reed City
What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Thursday, Sept 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Saturday, Sept 25
Cadillac
What: Paint the tiles fundraiser
Info: Get your creative fix on! Reservations necessary to allow for social distancing. Temperature taken at the door. Masks required. Make your reservation for one of the three time slots at upnorthartsinc.com.
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m.; and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Adults $30, minors $20
Sunday, Sept 26
Cadillac
What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre
Info: We’re back and we’re laughing! Join us for jokes, quotes and anecdotes.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Free
Monday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup
Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.
Tuesday, Sept 28
Reed City
Wednesday, Sept 29
Reed City
What: Story hour: Animal Tracks
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St