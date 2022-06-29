Cadillac
• What: Mah Jongg Madness
• Info: Join us in an afternoon of fun, food, door prizes and friends.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Luther
• What: Summer Concert Series
• Info: Kick off Luther Days with Michelle Grimm and friends playing a variety of acoustical music.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of “Kung Fu Panda.’
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Ted Alan and the Under Privileged, featuring Rob Smith.
• Time: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park: Inland String Band
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Evart
What: Scavenger Hunt
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Place: Evart Depot
Reed City
What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise
Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure Jungle Cruise. Rated PG-13, 111 minutes long.
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
What: Dementia Awareness group
Info: Meets on the first Friday of every month.
Time: Noon
Place: Lake City Senior Center
Saturday, July 2
Evart
What: Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Evart Depot
What: Ice Cream Social
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 619 N. Cherry St.
What: Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show
Info: Bring your vehicle and join in the fun!
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: Main Street by Guyton Park
What: History Tour of Evart
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Departs from Guyton Park on Main Street
What: Kid games
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Place: Main Street
Sunday, July 3
Evart
What: Fireworks
Time: Dusk
Place: Evart Municipal Airport
Lake City
What: Independence Day Celebration
Info: Lake City Assembly of God’s Annual BBA. Food, games, fellowship. All are welcome!
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Lake City Assembly of God, 680 N Morey Road
Monday, July 4
Evart
What: Fourth of July Parade
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Downtown Evart
What: Fourth of July food and activities
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
Monday, July 11
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 13
Cadillac
What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center
Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: My Vacation
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Evart
What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
Time: All day July 14 to July 16
Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, July 18
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Rock the Block
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: It’s Christmas in July!
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 27
Reed City
What: Story Hour: My Vacation
Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac High School 35 Year Class Reunion
Info: Hey Classmates of CHS 1987! We are planning our 35th class reunion! So please mark your calendar and save the date. We will be at The Truck Stop on 13th street. Great outdoor area there. We look forward to seeing you.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: The Truck Stop, 902 W 13th St
Monday, August 1
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Battle of the March Kings
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Monday, Aug 8
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the season
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free