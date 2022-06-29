Cadillac

• What: Mah Jongg Madness

• Info: Join us in an afternoon of fun, food, door prizes and friends.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Luther

• What: Summer Concert Series

• Info: Kick off Luther Days with Michelle Grimm and friends playing a variety of acoustical music.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of “Kung Fu Panda.’

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S. Mitchell St.

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Ted Alan and the Under Privileged, featuring Rob Smith.

• Time: Cadillac City Park, 190 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park: Inland String Band

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: 115 W. John St.

Evart

What: Scavenger Hunt

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Place: Evart Depot

Reed City

What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise

Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure Jungle Cruise. Rated PG-13, 111 minutes long.

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

What: Dementia Awareness group

Info: Meets on the first Friday of every month.

Time: Noon

Place: Lake City Senior Center

Saturday, July 2

Evart

What: Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Evart Depot

What: Ice Cream Social

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: United Methodist Church, 619 N. Cherry St.

What: Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

Info: Bring your vehicle and join in the fun!

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: Main Street by Guyton Park

What: History Tour of Evart

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Place: Departs from Guyton Park on Main Street

What: Kid games

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Place: Main Street

Sunday, July 3

Evart

What: Fireworks

Time: Dusk

Place: Evart Municipal Airport

Lake City

What: Independence Day Celebration

Info: Lake City Assembly of God’s Annual BBA. Food, games, fellowship. All are welcome!

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Lake City Assembly of God, 680 N Morey Road

Monday, July 4

Evart

What: Fourth of July Parade

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Downtown Evart

What: Fourth of July food and activities

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

Monday, July 11

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 13

Cadillac

What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert

Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center

Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.

Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.

Reed City

What: Story Hour: My Vacation

Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Evart

What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

Time: All day July 14 to July 16

Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15

Saturday, July 16

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Monday, July 18

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Rock the Block

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Monday, July 25

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: It’s Christmas in July!

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 27

Reed City

What: Story Hour: My Vacation

Info: Story hour is the second and fourth Wednesday every month.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, July 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac High School 35 Year Class Reunion

Info: Hey Classmates of CHS 1987! We are planning our 35th class reunion! So please mark your calendar and save the date. We will be at The Truck Stop on 13th street. Great outdoor area there. We look forward to seeing you.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: The Truck Stop, 902 W 13th St

Monday, August 1

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Battle of the March Kings

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Monday, Aug 8

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the season

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

