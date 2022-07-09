Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Joel Tacy’s Page Surfer Magic Show
• Info: Catch the reading wave with Surfer Joel as he brings ocean books to life!
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Wexford MSU Extension open house
• Info: The public is invited to see the new MSU Extension office during this open house at Baker College. There will be refreshments, fun activities and an opportunity to meet Wexford County MSU Extension staff.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Baker College, 9600 E. 13th St.
Harrietta
• What: Community Lunch
• Info: Canceled
Wednesday, July 13
Cadillac
What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center
Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfordcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Thursday, July 14
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
Evart
What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
Time: All day July 14 to July 16
Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Friday, July 15
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
What: Makers Market
Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale
Info: Joing the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G, 90 Minutes.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Tuesday, July 19
Reed City
What: Seashell Painting
Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, July 22
Reed City
What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor
Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, July 26
Reed City
What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library