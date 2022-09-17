Cadillac

• What: North Star Quilt Show

• Info: North Start quilt guild of Cadillac is hosting a show. Over 100 quilts, plus vendors.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $5

Lake City

• What: Festival of the Pines Youth Archery Tournament

• Info: Open to all youth ages 6 to 19

• Time: Equipment check in at 10 a.m.; Start at 11 a.m.

• Place: Maple Grove Park

• Cost: $15

Lake City

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: Wexford Genealogy, additional September and October hours

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

• Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Fall Fashion Fest at Magnolia Boutique and Gifts

• Info: Come view the fall clothing line for Magnolia Boutique and other local boutiques. There will be different vendors, wine and food. Proceeds go to a local charity.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Magnolia Boutique and Gifts, 408 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $5

Reed City

• What: Story Hour, No Story Hour Today

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Wexford Genealogy

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: 400 Linden St.

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Saturday, Sept 24

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

What: God’s Beauty in the Deep

Info: Hear about Gary Knapp’s latest book “God’s Beauty in the Deep” and view just a few clips from his many dive videos.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Monday, Sept 26

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, Sept 27

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: A “Scream”ing good time at the library

Info: Join RCADL every Tuesday starting on Sept. 26 for a showing of a movie from the Scream franchise.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, Sept 28

Reed City

What: Story Hour, All About Me

Info: Story hour every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, Sept 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

Reed City

What: Hocus Pocus

Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, Oct 1

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St

