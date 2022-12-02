Buckley

• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37

• Cost: $10 per person

Lake City

• What: Christmas Worship Extravaganza

• Info: Musicians and dancers from several surrounding communities performing to celebrate.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Lake City CRC, 1657 S. Morey Road

Manton

• What: Country Dance

• Info: Square dancing, live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main

• Contact: (231)824-6329

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Garden Club’s Holiday Home Tour

• Info: Featuring four homes on Berry Lake and the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Cost: Tickets $15 in advance or $20 same day

• Contact: (231)920-9530

• What: Northern Lites Readers presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Buckley

Lake City

LeRoy

• What: Winter Painting Class Party

• Info: All supplies included.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Prepay $35 per person

Manton

• What: Holiday Craft Show

• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Manton High School, 105 5th St.

McBain

What: Christmas Marketplace

Info: Cookie walk, lunch, 30 vendors and more. Proceeds support local missions.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Rehoboth Reformed Church, 8372 S Lucas Road

Mesick

What: Christmas with Alpacas

Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.

Time: 1 to 9 p.m.

Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N 19 Road

Sunday, Dec 4

Cadillac

What: Northern Lites Readers presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Buckley

Mesick

Monday, Dec 5

Cadillac

What: A Christmas Collage and Community Sing-along

Info: Join the Cadillac Philharmonic Club in a holiday sing-along.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St

Lake City

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series support group for divorce and separation.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Reed City

What: Story Hour

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St

Friday, Dec. 9

Buckley

Cadillac

What: German Holiday Market

Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.

Time: 3 to 8 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St

Reed City

What: A Christmas Story

Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 10

Buckley

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Saturday Cinema at the Library

Info: Showing Arthur Christmas, Rated PG with a run time of one hour and 37 minutes.

Time: Noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St

Lake City

What: Christmas Fun Day

Info: Breakfast with Santa, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas cruise, chili cook off and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Lake City Area Fire Department, 115 W John St

Mesick

Sunday, Dec. 11

Buckley

Cadillac

What: Breakfast with Santa

Info: Breakfast, crafts, teddy bear raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Book Program.

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Grill 7839 46 1/2 Road

Mesick

Reed City

