Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Lake City
• What: Christmas Worship Extravaganza
• Info: Musicians and dancers from several surrounding communities performing to celebrate.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Lake City CRC, 1657 S. Morey Road
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Square dancing, live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main
• Contact: (231)824-6329
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Garden Club’s Holiday Home Tour
• Info: Featuring four homes on Berry Lake and the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Cost: Tickets $15 in advance or $20 same day
• Contact: (231)920-9530
• What: Northern Lites Readers presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
LeRoy
• What: Winter Painting Class Party
• Info: All supplies included.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Prepay $35 per person
Manton
• What: Holiday Craft Show
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School, 105 5th St.
McBain
What: Christmas Marketplace
Info: Cookie walk, lunch, 30 vendors and more. Proceeds support local missions.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Rehoboth Reformed Church, 8372 S Lucas Road
Mesick
What: Christmas with Alpacas
Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.
Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N 19 Road
Sunday, Dec 4{/div}
Cadillac
What: Northern Lites Readers presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Monday, Dec 5
Cadillac
What: A Christmas Collage and Community Sing-along
Info: Join the Cadillac Philharmonic Club in a holiday sing-along.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series support group for divorce and separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Reed City
What: Story Hour
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St
Friday, Dec. 9
Cadillac
What: German Holiday Market
Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
Time: 3 to 8 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St
Reed City
What: A Christmas Story
Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 10
Cadillac
What: German Holiday Market
Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St
Reed City
What: Saturday Cinema at the Library
Info: Showing Arthur Christmas, Rated PG with a run time of one hour and 37 minutes.
Time: Noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St
What: A Christmas Story
Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue
Lake City
What: Christmas Fun Day
Info: Breakfast with Santa, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas cruise, chili cook off and more.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Lake City Area Fire Department, 115 W John St
Mesick
What: Christmas with Alpacas
Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.
Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N 19 Road
Sunday, Dec. 11
Cadillac
What: German Holiday Market
Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St
What: Breakfast with Santa
Info: Breakfast, crafts, teddy bear raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Book Program.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Grill 7839 46 1/2 Road
Reed City
What: A Christmas Story
Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue