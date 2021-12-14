Reed City
• What: Holiday crafting at the library: Rustic Snow globe
• Info: Open to all crafty adults excited for the season. All required materials for this craft will be provided. Feel free to bring along any additional small decorations. Limited to 20 crafters, please register a head of time.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story hour: Ornaments
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Reed City
What: Holiday Break Movie
Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Jungle Cruise.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Holiday crafting at the library: Scarf holiday wreath
Info: Open to all crafty adults excited for the season. Scarves, wreath frames, some decor and hot glue guns provided. Bring any additional decorations for your wreath. Limited to 20 crafters, register ahead of time.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Reed City
What: Story hour: Yum, Yum!
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Friday, Dec. 24
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed Christmas Eve.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Falmouth
What: Lessons in Carols
Info: Christmas Eve service. Bring your pajama-clad kids. This service is informal but worshipful!
Time: 11 p.m.
Place: Prosper Church CRC, 1975 E. Prosper Road
Monday, Dec. 27
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Reed City
What: Holiday Break Movie
Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Space Jam.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Reed City
What: Story hour
Info: Story hour will not be meeting today.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Friday, Dec. 31
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed New Year’s Eve
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.