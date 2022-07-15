Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

• What: Makers Market

• Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale

• Info: Join the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Tuesday, July 19

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Seashell Painting

Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, July 22

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor

Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, July 26

Reed City

What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter

Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

