Cadillac
• What: Mental illness support group
• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.
Cadillac
• What: Medication and sharps disposal event
• Info: Cadillac Senior Center will be holding a medication take back event. Please bring medications in a Ziplock bag. Liquids and creams not accepted. Needles must be in a container or laundry detergent jug, taped shut and labeled sharps.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Cadillac chapter meeting
• Info: Regular business, speaker, tour, trip experiences. Lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to meeting.
• Place: MEA office
• Time: 1 p.m.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
• Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Luther
• What: Hunter’s ham dinner
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Luther Lions Club
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Nov. 15 to Nov. 18; hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Nov. 19 only; fill a bag for $5. Donations in good condition accepted. Limit of two or three boxes at a time.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.