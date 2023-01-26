Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time Veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Live band, entry by donation, lunch available. Weather permitting.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: For updates call (231)824-6329
Cadillac
• What: Declutter with some help from your neighbors
• Info: A roundtable discussion on your best tips for decluttering or share concerns on what’s keeping you cluttered
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Cadillac
• What: Goodreads Class
• Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track your reading and discover new books. Bring the device you would like to learn on.
• Time: 10 to 11 a.m. of 5 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: 2023 Midwest Snow Kite Jam
• Info: Wind conditions will determine the exact location. Register online.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort, 6319 M-115
Cadillac
• What: Snow Ball
• Info: For grades 8 through 12. Come dressed as your favorite cosplay character or make a cape and mask upon arrival. Snacks, crafts, dancing and more.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Die Laughing
• Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Lake City
• What: Winter Fest, Scavenger Hunt
• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee Mountain, 6500 W. Walker Road
What: Winter Fest, Carriage rides and petting zoo
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Lake City Fire Department, 115 John St
What: Winter Fest, craft show
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: American Legion, 114 N Main St
What: Winter Fest Corn hole Tournament
Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
Place: Lake City High School
Contact: Will Eubank 231-920-5275 for more information
What: Winter Fest Paint and Sip
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Place: American Legion, 114 N Main St
Registration: Chamber website, www.missuakeechamber.com
Cost: $45 per person
What: Winter Fest, Broom Ball Tournament
Time: Same-day registration at 9 a.m., first game at 9:30 a.m.
Place: Hammer’s Pub and Grub
Registration: www.missaukeechamber.com
Cost: $30 per team
Sunday, Feb. 5
Cadillac
What: Die Laughing
Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: $10