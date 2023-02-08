Reed City
• What: Story hour, I Love my Family
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID of their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Moorestown
• What: Baked chicken dinner
• Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
Saturday, Feb. 11
Cadillac
What: Gopherwood Concerts, Abigail Stauffer
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac No. 680, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students.
Lake City
What: Polar Plunge
Info: 1 p.m. Registration begins; 2 p.m. Costume Parade/Plunge; After — After-Splash Bash and Awards Lunch is included for all plungers who raise $100 or more. Drinks (and lunch for spectators) available for purchase.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Place: 117 Main St
Manton
What: Second Chance Prom
Info: Dance the night away for Oasis Family Resource Center.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Place: Barn Hall
Cost: Single ticket $50, $85 for a couple.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Cadillac
What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
Info: First and third Wednesday every month. For ages 8 and up. The third Wednesday will be dedicated to making scrapbook pages.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: Introduction to violin and viola
Info: Giving youth a hands-on experience with the violin and viola. Listen to different instruments and actually play one. For ages 8 to 17.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St
Saturday, Feb. 18
Cadillac
What: Snow Ball Gala
Info: Hors d’oeuvers, dessert, music and dancing. Fundraiser for Healing Private Wounds.
Time: 8 to 11 p.m.
Place: Dockside Inn, 2424 Sunnyside Drive
Cost: $25
LeRoy
What: Evening of Song
Info: Second annual Evening of Song. Featuring
Straight Forward Bluegrass Band, George and Bob and the Pine River Parish Hand Chime Choir. Light refreshments and sweets will be served.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert Street
Cost: Suggested donation minimum $5