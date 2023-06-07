Reed City

• What: Reading with Judd

• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. Judd will be at the library every Wednesday.

• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

• Info: Michigan Rattlers with Adam Joint Band

• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost: $30

Evart

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Opening weekend for the Evart Farmer’s Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: 200 Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Preserving valuable heirlooms

• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization special program. Program will be presented by Angel Price of Angel’s House of Treasures.

• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

• Place: Old Navel Reserve, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Family board game fun

• Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

• Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Reed City

• What: Reading with Judd

• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. Judd will be at the library every Wednesday.

• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

LeRoy

• What: Canning and Safe food preservation

• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated

Cadillac

McBain

• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

• Cost: $15

Saturday, June 17

Cadillac

What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road

Cost $25

LeRoy

What: Live Bluegrass

Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center

McBain

What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

Cost: $15

Tuesday, June 20

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring

Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, June 21

Evart

What: Moolenaar staff office hours

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St

Thursday, June 22

Cadillac

What: Moolenaar staff office hours

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, June 23

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Tuesday, June 27

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art

Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, June 29

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, June 30

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

