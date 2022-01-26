Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Mitten, mitten who’s got the mitten?
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
• What: Consumer Protection Town Hall with Michigan Attorney General
• Info: Join Attorney General Dana Nessel to learn the telltale signs of scams found through phone calls, mail, email and texts and how to minimize your risk of being scammed.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Evart
• What: COVID-19 Testing
• Info: No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Pre-registration is available but not required.
• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Sunday, Jan. 30
Cadillac
What: Winter Fest
Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.
Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Place: 9127 E 44 1/2 Road
Monday, Jan. 31
Cadillac
What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S Canal St.
Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.