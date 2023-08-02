Cadillac
• What: Family Storytime
• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and under.
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: Guitar 101
• Info: Free guitar workshop. Stay for the entire time or switch instruments after 30 minutes.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church of Cadillac, 1020 E. Division St.
Reed City
• What: Summer Meal Program
• Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
• Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Place: GT Norman Elementary
• Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons 117 W. Cass St.
Hersey
• What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
• Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org
• Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive
• Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park: Adam Joynt Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Lake City free stage, Downtown
Reed City
Cadillac
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: The Foresters
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City
Baldwin
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: 5681 S. M-37
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
• Info: Live music all day long.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park