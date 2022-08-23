Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Back to School event

• Info: Free. Games, prizes, bouncy house. For kids up to 13 years old.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 509 S. Maple St.

Luther

• What: Luther Music Series

• Info: The Briar Payne Band

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake

• Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

• Cost: $20

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Moorestown

• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale

• Info: Sale going on from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27. Will take donations for yard sale through-out sale and on Wednesday during set up. Proceeds go to help people in the community.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: 11th Annual Car Show

• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.

• What: Cadillac Post Open House

• Info: Join the Cadillac Post for a family-friendly community open house. Displays and activities will include specialty teams like the bomb squad and K9 trooper and “Hidden in plain sight” trailer. Primo’s will have food for purchase.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: MSP Cadillac Post, 7711 S. U.S. 131

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Saturday, Aug. 27

Cadillac

What: Craft Show

Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

What: Author visit

Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell

Lake City

What: Rescheduled Night Float

Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.

Time: Departure at dusk

Place: Missaukee County Park Beach

"

"