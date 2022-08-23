Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Back to School event
• Info: Free. Games, prizes, bouncy house. For kids up to 13 years old.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 509 S. Maple St.
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series
• Info: The Briar Payne Band
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake
• Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $20
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Moorestown
• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale
• Info: Sale going on from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27. Will take donations for yard sale through-out sale and on Wednesday during set up. Proceeds go to help people in the community.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cadillac
• What: 11th Annual Car Show
• Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.
• What: Cadillac Post Open House
• Info: Join the Cadillac Post for a family-friendly community open house. Displays and activities will include specialty teams like the bomb squad and K9 trooper and “Hidden in plain sight” trailer. Primo’s will have food for purchase.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: MSP Cadillac Post, 7711 S. U.S. 131
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Saturday, Aug. 27
Cadillac
What: Craft Show
Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
What: Author visit
Info: Best-selling author Keith Gave will be speaking about his newest book at Horizon Books.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell
Lake City
What: Rescheduled Night Float
Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.
Time: Departure at dusk
Place: Missaukee County Park Beach