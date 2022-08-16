Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market at After 26 Depot
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase
• Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m.
• Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E. 13th St.
• Cost: $10
Luther
• What: Luther Music Series
• Info: Oak Grove Company Band
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Cadillac
• What: Museum hours
• Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St.
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• What: Back to School Carnival
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Area YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
• Cost: Free
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Three time Grammy winning artist, The Paul Nelson Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Buckley
• What: Old Engine Show
• Info: Come see the past in motion. With a variety of event and demonstrations, there is something for everyone.
• Time: Aug 18 to Aug 21, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: 6090 W. 2 1/2 Road
• Price: Adults $10 per day or $25 for a four day pass; kids under 15 and under are free.
LeRoy
• What: Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Culture and Heritage Event
• Info: Discover the Anishinabe people, their culture and heritage. Representatives from the tribe will be at the center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Museum hours
• Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St
• What: Power of the Purse
• Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
Lake City
• What: Rescheduled Night Float
• Info: Originally set for Aug. 13, the Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.
• Time: Departure at dusk
• Place: Missaukee County Park Beach