Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Meet the Author
• Info: Meet the author, Tiyi Schippers, and hear her read from her latest book “A Liminal Life: A Medium’s Memoir.” This is book two of the Gatekeeper Series.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell St.
Lake City
• What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours
• Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary
• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S. Canal St.
• What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale
• Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time
• Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 805 Mitchell St., Lake City
Cadillac
• What: Myron Elkins with North 44 Band
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
Lake City
• What: Battle of the Bands
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Area Schools High School Gym, 251 Russell Road
Manton
• What: Dinner and Dance
• Info: Live band, dinner and dancing.
• Time: Dinner 5 p.m., Dancing 6 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: Senior Center at (231)824-6961
• What: Manton Memorial Day Annual Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Park, State Street
Buckley
• What: Memorial Day Parade
• Info: Route goes on Wexford Avenue from West Street to Third Street.
• Time: 11 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: Memorial Day Parade and annual walk
• Info: The parade begins at Harris Street to Mitchell Street, will head north on Mitchell Street to Pine Street, then will head west on Pine Street to Chestnut and ends at the stadium.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Downtown Cadillac
Lake City
• What: Memorial Day gathering
• Info: Members of Lake City Honor Guard will march down Canal Street before taking places around the park.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake City Veterans’ Memorial Park
Reed City
• What: Memorial Day Parade
• Info: Parade will start at the Reed City Depot, travel West on Upton Avenue, cross Chestnut Street and stop for the laying of a wreath at the Court House memorial. The parade will continue and make its way to Woodland Cemetery.
• Time: 9 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: Auditions
• Info: Cadillac Footliters is holding auditions for its first teen Musical Theatre Karaoke show. Must be between 13 and 19 to audition.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Contact: Information and audition forms at cadillacfootliters.com
