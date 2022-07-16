Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment.
• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
• What: Seashell Painting
• Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Marion
• What: Let’s Talk STEM
• Place: Marion Library
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: Library Story Time
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Library
Cadillac
Reed City
• What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor
• Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Arise revival meeting
• Info: Speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55
Saturday, July 23
Lake City
What: Arise revival meeting
Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!
Time: 2 and 6 p.m.
Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55
Tuesday, July 26
Reed City
What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
