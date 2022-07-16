Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment.

• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• Cost: Free

Cadillac

• What: Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Seashell Painting

• Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.

• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Marion

• What: Let’s Talk STEM

• Place: Marion Library

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

Cadillac

• What: Library Story Time

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Library

Cadillac

• What: Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor

• Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Arise revival meeting

• Info: Speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55

Saturday, July 23

Lake City

What: Arise revival meeting

Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!

Time: 2 and 6 p.m.

Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55

Tuesday, July 26

Reed City

What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter

Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

