Lake City
• What: Turning Poetry into Song
• Info: Concert with Jim Lobur
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.
Manton
• What: Manton Chamber Chili Cook-off
• Info: All-you-can-eat chili. Lots of chili to taste, winner chosen by public vote. Pie auction; after judging, all pies will be auctioned off.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: The Barn Hall, 3888 Old U.S. 131
• Cost: $5 per person, children under 5 are free
• Contact: 231-434-9916
• What: Old Time Country Music Jamboree
• Info: CANCELED
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Board of Trustees meeting
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Discussing annual meeting, nominations for office and OPE program.
• Time: 1 p.m.; optional lunch at After 26 Depot 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Saturday, March 11
Cadillac
What: Gopherwood Concerts
Info: Willy Porter
Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.
Lake City
What: Open House
Info: Stop in and see the newly remodeled Lake City Senior Center.
Time: 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
Place: Lake City Senior Center