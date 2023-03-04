Lake City

• What: Turning Poetry into Song

• Info: Concert with Jim Lobur

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.

Manton

• What: Manton Chamber Chili Cook-off

• Info: All-you-can-eat chili. Lots of chili to taste, winner chosen by public vote. Pie auction; after judging, all pies will be auctioned off.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: The Barn Hall, 3888 Old U.S. 131

• Cost: $5 per person, children under 5 are free

• Contact: 231-434-9916

• What: Old Time Country Music Jamboree

• Info: CANCELED

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Board of Trustees meeting

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting

• Info: Discussing annual meeting, nominations for office and OPE program.

• Time: 1 p.m.; optional lunch at After 26 Depot 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA office

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

Saturday, March 11

Cadillac

What: Gopherwood Concerts

Info: Willy Porter

Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.

Lake City

What: Open House

Info: Stop in and see the newly remodeled Lake City Senior Center.

Time: 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Place: Lake City Senior Center

