Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired meeting

• Info: Discussing nominations for May election and state meetings. Optional lunch at After 26 Depot at 11:30 a.m.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Reed City

• What: Story Hour

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut

Cadillac

• What: Family Storytime

• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and under.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231) 884-3597, leave a message.

• What: Charles St. Charles — The life Cycle of the Easter Bluebird

• Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. He will be sharing select film footage and discussing the challenges of making a wildlife film.

• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Steelhead Fishing

• Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center

• Cost: $30• What: Baby Play

• Info: Mouth safe play for the youngest patrons ages 6 to 36 months. Bring a towel as messes may happen.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• Contact: 231-755-6541 if there are any allergy concerns.

What: Spring Open House and Program

Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a program, “What can I learn from a cemetery visit?” The guest speaker is Ray Vasser, Lake City Superintendent and acting cemetery Sexton.

Time: Noon snacks and drinks; 1 p.m. Ray’s program; 3 p.m. tour of WGO library; 4 p.m. Drawing for a free one-year membership.

Place: Old Naval Building, 601 Chestnut St, West entrance

Contact: wegoin@gmail.com

Mesick

What: Briar Hill

Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W Mesick Ave

Sunday, April 16

Cadillac

What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel

Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Committee. Event open to the public and explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.

Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St

Cost: $25

Tuesday, April 18

Reed City

What: Cinema at the Library

Info: Dead Poets Society, runtime 2 hours and 8 minutes, rated PG.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Wednesday, April 19

Cadillac

What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Reed City

Thursday, April 20

Cadillac

What: Blood Drive

Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

