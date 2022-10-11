Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter meeting

• Info: Creating information flyer for organization. Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Cadillac

• What: Fall Activities

• Info: Every Thursday after school. Dinner, kids club and archery.

• Time: After school to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Salvation Army, 725 Wright St.

LeRoy

• What: Night at the Museum

• Info: RESCHEDULED

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

• What: Country Dance

• Info: Live band and light lunch served.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Contact: (231) 824-6329 for more information

Reed City

• What: WELCA Fall Festival

• Info: Lunch at 1 p.m.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

Cadillac

• What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show

• Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: 350 Pearl St.

What: WELCA Fall Festival

Info: No lunch served today. Drawing for raffle at 1 p.m.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

What: The Original Gun and Knife Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St

Cost: General administration $8, Active military and seniors $1, children 12 and under free.

Harrietta

What: Ethnic Potluck

Info: Please bring a dish to pass.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Contact: (213)389-0231 for more information

Monday, Oct 17

Cadillac

What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte

Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45

Thursday, Oct 20

Cadillac

What: Blood Drive

Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

LeRoy

What: Night at the Museum

Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Friday, Oct 21

Harrietta

What: COVID and Flu vaccines

Info: No appointment needed

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Contact: (213)389-0231 for more information

Saturday, Oct 22

Lake City

What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner

Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.

Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.

Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids

Monday, Oct. 24

Cadillac

