Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Creating information flyer for organization. Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Cadillac
• What: Fall Activities
• Info: Every Thursday after school. Dinner, kids club and archery.
• Time: After school to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Salvation Army, 725 Wright St.
LeRoy
• What: Night at the Museum
• Info: RESCHEDULED
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Live band and light lunch served.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: (231) 824-6329 for more information
Reed City
• What: WELCA Fall Festival
• Info: Lunch at 1 p.m.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Cadillac
• What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show
• Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: 350 Pearl St.
What: The Original Gun and Knife Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St
Cost: General administration $8, Active military and seniors $1, children 12 and under free.
Harrietta
What: Ethnic Potluck
Info: Please bring a dish to pass.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Contact: (213)389-0231 for more information
Monday, Oct 17
Cadillac
What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45
Thursday, Oct 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
LeRoy
What: Night at the Museum
Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Friday, Oct 21
Harrietta
What: COVID and Flu vaccines
Info: No appointment needed
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Contact: (213)389-0231 for more information
Saturday, Oct 22
Lake City
What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner
Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.
Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.
Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids
Monday, Oct. 24
Cadillac
