Reed City
• What: Harvey auditions
• Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Celebrate Recovery
• Info: Christ centered recovery group
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Church of Discovery; 8426 E. 48 Road
Moorestown
• What: Stew Dinner
• Info: Beef/Beefalo, venison, lamb and possible rabbit. Mashed potatoes, rice, noodles, cornbread, biscuits, rolls, pies and desserts, coffee and punch. Take out available. Proceeds go to Samaritan’s Purse for the Colorado fires.
• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Tow Hall in Moorestown
Reed City
• What: Family Date Night
• Info: Join us for a night of dinner and dancing with the whole family. Pizza dinner and a DJ.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 139 W. Church Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Snowkite Olympics
• Info: competitors will compete in events like high jump, park and flag race.
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac
Cadillac
• What: Pottery for all
• Info: This six session class (Feb. 22 to March 29) will teach you the slab and coil methods as well as glazing techniques. For ages 12 and up, this class is geared to both beginner and experienced potters.
• Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
• Cost: Members $125; Nonmembers $150
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut Street
• What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping
• Info: For ages 14 and up, this three session class (Feb. 22, March 1 and March 8) with teach the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of tools needs and basic wire wrapping techniques.
• Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Cost: Members $75; Nonmembers $90
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut Street