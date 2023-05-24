Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Fun and Games

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

Lake City

• What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours

• Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S. Canal St.

• What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale

• Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time

• Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: 805 Mitchell St., Lake City

Manton

• What: Dinner and Dance

• Info: Live band, dinner and dancing.

• Time: Dinner 5 p.m., Dancing 6 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center

• Contact: Senior Center at (231)824-6961

• What: Manton Memorial Day Annual Car Show

• Time: 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Park, State Street

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters is holding auditions for its first teen Musical Theatre Karaoke show. Must be between 13 and 19 to audition.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Contact: Information and audition forms at cadillacfootliters.com

Wednesday, May 31

Cadillac

