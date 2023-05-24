Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Fun and Games
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday for kids ages 3 to 7.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
Lake City
• What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours
• Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S. Canal St.
• What: Perennial Plant and Garden Sale
• Info: Sale in support of Footprints in Time
• Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 805 Mitchell St., Lake City
Manton
• What: Dinner and Dance
• Info: Live band, dinner and dancing.
• Time: Dinner 5 p.m., Dancing 6 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: Senior Center at (231)824-6961
• What: Manton Memorial Day Annual Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Park, State Street
Cadillac
Wednesday, May 31
Cadillac
What: Auditions
Info: Cadillac Footliters is holding auditions for its first teen Musical Theatre Karaoke show. Must be between 13 and 19 to audition.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Contact: Information and audition forms at cadillacfootliters.com