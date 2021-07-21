Thursday, July 22
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy?
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita’s Black Rose
Info: Serita’s Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Friday, July 23
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library’s Summer Cinema
Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.
Time: 9 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Lake City
What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: MI Edible Plants and
Forage
Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
Time: 10 to 11:30 am.
Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Saturday, July 24
Manton
What: Christmas in July
Info: Come support the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department and bless a family for Christmas in July. Lunch will be served. There will also be a Chinese raffle and fire trucks to check out.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 4950 N. 31 Road
Sunday, July 25
Lake City
What: Outdoor Concert
Info: Evangelical Presbyterian Church to host The Patriots Choir. The Concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. Concert may be enjoyed from a vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID we recommend social distancing.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 — next to Roger’s Family Foods
Cost: Free-will offering
Monday, July 26
Cadillac
What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
Info: Christmas in July along with other fun songs for the kids.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac
Cost: Free
Tustin
What: Pine River Historical Society Meeting: Guest Speaker
Info: Dave Dister will give a presentation on his 2019 birding trip to Costa Rica. Dave, a friend of Reuben Yoder of Tustin, is an expert birder and accomplished photographer. His pictures of Costa Rica are amazing. Everyone is welcome to this meeting.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Tustin Community Center, 310 S Neilson St.