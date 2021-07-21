Thursday, July 22

Cadillac

What: Why Genealogy?

Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance

What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita’s Black Rose

Info: Serita’s Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message

Friday, July 23

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library’s Summer Cinema

Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

Lake City

What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: MI Edible Plants and

Forage

Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.

Time: 10 to 11:30 am.

Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road

Saturday, July 24

Manton

What: Christmas in July

Info: Come support the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department and bless a family for Christmas in July. Lunch will be served. There will also be a Chinese raffle and fire trucks to check out.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 4950 N. 31 Road

Sunday, July 25

Lake City

What: Outdoor Concert

Info: Evangelical Presbyterian Church to host The Patriots Choir. The Concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. Concert may be enjoyed from a vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID we recommend social distancing.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 — next to Roger’s Family Foods

Cost: Free-will offering

Monday, July 26

Cadillac

What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band

Info: Christmas in July along with other fun songs for the kids.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac

Cost: Free

Tustin

What: Pine River Historical Society Meeting: Guest Speaker

Info: Dave Dister will give a presentation on his 2019 birding trip to Costa Rica. Dave, a friend of Reuben Yoder of Tustin, is an expert birder and accomplished photographer. His pictures of Costa Rica are amazing. Everyone is welcome to this meeting.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Tustin Community Center, 310 S Neilson St.