Cadillac

• What: Day at Hogwarts

• Info: Fun for all ages. Find crafts, the sorting hat, games and wizardry. Dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character and be entered in to win a prize.

• Time: Noon to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Lego Club

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• What: Call for Volunteers

• Info: Come and discover all the ways Habitat for Humanity helps communities and how you can volunteer. Appetizers will be served.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Greenhouse, 916 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Glow Skate

• Info: Fundraiser for the Cadillac Robotics Club

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $4 per skater, includes skate rental

Cadillac

• What: Your Turn Classic

• Info: This one-day event is for women who ski at an intermediate to advanced level and want to improve their skills on the slopes.

• Time: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.

Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com

Saturday, March 4

Lake City

What: Turning Poetry into Song

Info: Concert with Jim Lobur

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Missaukee District Library, 210 S Canal St

