Harrietta

• What: Community Lunch

• Info: Come and enjoy a meal with your friends and neighbors at no cost to you. All are welcome! Hope to see you!

• Time: Noon

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA Retired meeting

• Info: Discussing pending legislation and petition drives. Optional lunch at After 26 prior to meeting at 11:30 a.m.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA office

Cadillac

• What: Ukulele Community Strum

• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs

• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Library Closed

• Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Thursday, April 21

What: NARFE meeting

Info: Speaker Rae Berwald from Curry House on their memory care unit with meeting to follow.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 23

Cadillac

What: March for Hope

Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac City Park

Monday, April 25

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Wednesday, April 27

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Thursday, April 28

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

Friday, April 29

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

Saturday, April 30

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot

Wednesday, May 4

Interlochen

What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group

Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room

Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register