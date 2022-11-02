Reed City

• What: Holiday Bazaar

• Info: Good as new “re-giftables,” bake sale and craft sale.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Evart

• What: Celebrate Recovery

• Info: Weekly meetings. Offering a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life with a biblically balanced approach.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

• Contact: (231)515-2102

Lake City

• What: Divorce Care

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road

• Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

Cadillac

• What: Annual Band Booster Craft Show

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Fox Motors of Cadillac, 1450 N. Mitchell St.

What: Wild Harvest Cooking Clinic

Info: Class covers processing and prepping meat and wild edibles to be cooked. Registration is required.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 609. E M-115

Cost: $50

Contact: Edward Shaw, (231)779-1321 or shawe@michigan.gov

What: Gopherwood Concerts

Info: Joshua Davis and Rachel Davis performing.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: $30

Sunday, Nov 13

Cadillac

What: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue Pancaked Breakfast

Info: Let local heroes cook you breakfast. Pancakes, sausage and eggs. Bring canned good for a dollar off your breakfast.

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Place: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue, 4830 E M-55

Cost: Adults $10, Kids $5

Monday, Nov. 14

Lake City

Monday, Nov 21

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: Food bank on Monday this week due to Thanksgiving. The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

