Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Discussing annual meeting, nominations for office and OPE program.
• Time: 1 p.m.; optional lunch at After 26 Depot 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Cadillac
• What: Recognizing Financial Scams
• Info: A talk on how to protect yourself, family and friends from dangerous fraud.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Cadillac
• What: Gopherwood Concerts
• Info: Willy Porter
• Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Lake City
What: Open House
• Info: Stop in and see the newly remodeled Lake City Senior Center.
• Time: 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Senior Center
Sunday, March 12
Cadillac
What: Skoolhaus Demo
Info: A 6-hour program designed to provide more knowledge. Full access to brand reps and their 2023/2024 products. Limited space.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Caberfae Peaks 1 Caberfae Lane
Tuesday, March 14
Cadillac
What: History speaker series
Info: Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township, Michigan,” will give a presentation on his book and research.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Friday, March 17
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St
Cost: $12 at the door
Moorestown
What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cost: Free will offering
Saturday, March 18
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St
Cost: $12 at the door