Cadillac
• What: Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club annual Swap and Shop
• Info: HAM, CB and computer swap and shop
• Time: 8 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac High School auditorium
• Cost: $5 admission (17 and older), free for those under 17 with parents
• What: Fun with bubble art
• Info: Join us for a fun morning of bonding with your child, ages 3 to 6. Activities will include two projects, story time and a movement activity.
• Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St
Reed City
• What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty
• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: (231) 884-3597
Friday, Sept 24
McBain
What: Fundraiser for Bovens
Info: Vogel Center CRC will be holding a fundraising dinner for Tim and Jen Boven who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year. Dinner will be Lasagna and salad.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: 1789 East Stoney Corners Road
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Saturday, Sept 25
Cadillac
What: Paint the tiles fundraiser
Info: Get your creative fix on! Reservations necessary to allow for social distancing. Temperature taken at the door. Masks required. Make your reservation for one of the three time slots at upnorthartsinc.com.
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m.; and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Adults $30, minors $20
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Sunday, Sept 26
Cadillac
What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre
Info: We’re back and we’re laughing! Join us for jokes, quotes and anecdotes.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Monday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup
Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.
Tuesday, Sept 28
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Wednesday, Sept 29
Reed City
What: Story hour: Animal Tracks
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut St
Saturday, Oct 2
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 3
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Tuesday, Oct 5
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting
Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S Canal St.
Friday, Oct 8
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Saturday, Oct 9
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Sunday, Oct 10
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women
Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.
Time: 2 p.m.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Friday, Oct 15
Cadillac
What: German dinner benefit
Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: 11198 E. Division St
Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free