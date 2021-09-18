Cadillac

• What: Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club annual Swap and Shop

• Info: HAM, CB and computer swap and shop

• Time: 8 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac High School auditorium

• Cost: $5 admission (17 and older), free for those under 17 with parents

• What: Fun with bubble art

• Info: Join us for a fun morning of bonding with your child, ages 3 to 6. Activities will include two projects, story time and a movement activity.

• Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: $10

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St

Reed City

• What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty

• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Cost: Free

• Contact: (231) 884-3597

Friday, Sept 24

McBain

What: Fundraiser for Bovens

Info: Vogel Center CRC will be holding a fundraising dinner for Tim and Jen Boven who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year. Dinner will be Lasagna and salad.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: 1789 East Stoney Corners Road

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Saturday, Sept 25

Cadillac

What: Paint the tiles fundraiser

Info: Get your creative fix on! Reservations necessary to allow for social distancing. Temperature taken at the door. Masks required. Make your reservation for one of the three time slots at upnorthartsinc.com.

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m.; and 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Cost: Adults $30, minors $20

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Sept 26

Cadillac

What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre

Info: We’re back and we’re laughing! Join us for jokes, quotes and anecdotes.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Cost: Free

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Monday, Sept 27

Reed City

What: Scrabble hour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup

Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.

Tuesday, Sept 28

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Wednesday, Sept 29

Reed City

What: Story hour: Animal Tracks

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Saturday, Oct 2

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Oct 3

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Tuesday, Oct 5

Lake City

What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting

Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S Canal St.

Friday, Oct 8

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Saturday, Oct 9

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Oct 10

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Friday, Oct 15

Cadillac

What: German dinner benefit

Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: 11198 E. Division St

Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free