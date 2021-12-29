Tuesday, Dec. 28
Reed City
What: Holiday Break Movie
Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Space Jam.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Reed City
What: Story hour
Info: Story hour will not be meeting today.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Friday, Dec. 31
Cadillac
What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Hours will resume as normal on Jan. 4.
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed New Year’s Eve
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Monday, Jan. 3
Cadillac
What: District Health Department No. 10 offices closed
Info: In observance of Christmas, Wexford office will be closed Jan. 3. This includes the COVID-19 testing clinic. Hours will resume as normal on Jan. 4.