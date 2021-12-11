Cadillac
• What: Flu clinic
• Info: This year, District Health Department No. 10 will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu vaccine.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: Wexford Civic Center; 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre
• Info: A Christmas Show for the whole family. Seating will be limited. Everyone attending is expected to be fully vaccinated if eligible and masks are required.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Movie at the Library: Prancer
• Info: Join us for a festive afternoon! Enjoy some cookies, hot chocolate and a reindeer goodie bag.
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
• What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
• Info: A local play out on by local people.
• Time: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
• Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Northern Lites Readers Theatre
• Info: A Christmas Show for the whole family. Seating will be limited. Everyone attending is expected to be fully vaccinated if eligible and masks are required.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Theatre Guild: A CrossRoads Christmas
Info: A local play out on by local people.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: CrossRoads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Ave.
Monday, Dec. 13
Cadillac
What: VanderWall office hours
Info: Office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. The 35th District includes: Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford.
Time: 9 to 10 pm.
Place: 222 N. Lake St.
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Reed City
What: Holiday crafting at the library: Rustic Snow globe
Info: Open to all crafty adults excited for the season. All required materials for this craft will be provided. Feel free to bring along any additional small decorations. Limited to 20 crafters, please register a head of time.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Reed City
What: Story hour: Ornaments
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Reed City
What: Holiday Break Movie
Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Jungle Cruise.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Holiday crafting at the library: Scarf holiday wreath
Info: Open to all crafty adults excited for the season. Scarves, wreath frames, some decor and hot glue guns provided. Bring any additional decorations for your wreath. Limited to 20 crafters, register ahead of time.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Reed City
What: Story hour: Yum, Yum!
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Friday, Dec. 24
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed Christmas Eve.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Monday, Dec. 27
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Reed City
What: Holiday Break Movie
Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library in watching Space Jam.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Reed City
What: Story hour
Info: Story hour will not be meeting today.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Cadillac
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suit B.
Friday, Dec. 31
Reed City
What: Closed for the holiday
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed New Year’s Eve
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.