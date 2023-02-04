Cadillac
• What: Take Your Child to the Library Day
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Hard Water School, Two-day Ice Fishing Class
• Info: Spend the first day gearing up, rigging rods and learning about what you need to know on the ice this year. The second day, which is optional, will be spent fishing.
• Time: 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Second day optional)
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
• Contact: Ed Shaw, ShawE@michigan.gov or (231)779-1321
• What: Presentation on “Farming God’s way”
• Info: Techniques for gardens and small farms.
• Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• What: Snow Ball
• Info: For grades 8 through 12. Come dressed as your favorite cosplay character or make a cape and mask upon arrival. Snacks, crafts, dancing and more.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Die Laughing
• Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Lake City
• What: Winter Fest, Scavenger Hunt
• Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee Mountain, 6500 W. Walker Road
• What: Winter Fest, Carriage rides and petting zoo
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Fire Department, 115 John St.
• What: Winter Fest, craft show
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: American Legion, 114 N. Main St.
• What: Winter Fest Corn hole Tournament
• Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake City High School
• Contact: Will Eubank 231-920-5275 for more information
• What: Winter Fest Paint and Sip
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: American Legion, 114 N. Main St.
• Registration: Chamber website, www.missuakeechamber.com
• Cost: $45 per person
• What: Winter Fest, Broom Ball Tournament
• Time: Same-day registration at 9 a.m., first game at 9:30 a.m.
• Place: Hammer’s Pub and Grub
• Registration: www.missaukeechamber.com
• Cost: $30 per team
Cadillac
• What: Die Laughing
• Info: Short skits poking fun at making the “final exit.”
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: UpNorth Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: History Speaker Series: An evening with Delos Blodgett
• Info: Free historical presentation. For one day hear Delos Blodgett tell his exciting life story in his own words.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Salute to Service
• Info: During the varsity girls basketball game, Cadillac v Kingsley.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School performance gym
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Reed City
What: Story hour, I Love my Family
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut Street
Thursday, Feb. 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID of their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Friday, Feb. 10
Moorestown
What: Baked chicken dinner
Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall