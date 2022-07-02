Evart

• What: Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

• Info: Bring your vehicle and join in the fun

• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Main Street by Guyton Park

• What: Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Where: Evart Depot

Lake City

• What: Something with James

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Mesick

• What: Freshwater Roots

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Reed City

• What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise

• Info: Popcorn and a family-fun adventure. Rated PG-13.

• Time: 9:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Nick and Todd Plays

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Reed City

• What: Community Market

• Time: 10 to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Depot

Evart

• What: Fourth of July Parade

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Downtown Evart

Lake City

• What: Fourth of July Parade

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Downtown Lake City

• What: Brandon Ward

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 190 W Cass St.

• What: Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Double Trouble: Mary Rademacher, Franchesca Amarai with Mark Kahny Band

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park

What: Summer Family Flicks

Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park

Friday, July 8

Cadillac

What: Makers Market

Info: Every Monday and Friday through Labor Day.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Monday, July 11

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 13

Cadillac

What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert

Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Wexford Civic Center

Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.

Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.

Thursday, July 14

Evart

What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest

Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.

Time: All day July 14 to July 16

Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds

Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15

Saturday, July 16

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts

Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.

Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

Thursday, July 7

"

"