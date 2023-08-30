Tustin
• What: 56th Annual Model Air Show
• Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: CAMS Club Field, U.S. 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker
• Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking
• Contact: 231-884-8629
Cadillac
• What: TOPS
• Info: A weight loss support group.
• Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.
• Contact: Dot Thompson at tigs_ma@msn.com
• What: DivorceCare
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: 231-775-5629
Cadillac
•What: Child Safety Expo
- Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Department of Cadillac. Free food, explore the Fire Safety Trailer, a real fire engine, safety gear, spray a real fire hose, meet “Pup” the Fire Dog, Smoke Bear, meet police and therapy dogs, play games, do art, have an eye-screening, and have the kid’s car safety seat checked out.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Fire Department