Cadillac
• What: Steelhead Fishing
• Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center
• Cost: $30
• What: Baby Play
• Info: Mouth safe play for the youngest patrons ages 6 to 36 months. Bring a towel as messes may happen.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• Contact: 231-755-6541 if there are any allergy concerns.
• What: Spring Open House and Program
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a program, “What can I learn from a cemetery visit?” The guest speaker is Ray Vasser, Lake City Superintendent and acting cemetery Sexton.
• Time: Noon snacks and drinks; 1 p.m. Ray’s program; 3 p.m. tour of WGO library; 4 p.m. Drawing for a free one-year membership.
• Place: Old Naval Building, 601 Chestnut St., West entrance
• Contact: wegoin@gmail.com
Mesick
• What: Briar Hill
• Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W. Mesick Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel
• Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Committee. Event open to the public and explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.
• Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St.
• Cost: $25
Reed City
• What: Cinema at the Library
• Info: Dead Poets Society, runtime 2 hours and 8 minutes, rated PG.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
• Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut
Thursday, April 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St