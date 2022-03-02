Cadillac

• What: Divorce Care

• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

• What: DivorceCare for Kids

• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

Cadillac

• What: Pre-St. Patrick’s Day show and ceili

• Info: Come enjoy some dancing and join in and learn a traditional Irish folk dace!

• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Place: 601 Chestnut St.

Lake City

• What: Lake City Dementia Group

• Info: This is for caregivers and family members to glean different ideas and to talk about caring for someone with this devastating disease. Everyone is welcome.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E. John St.

Cadillac

• What: Hard water fishing

• Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros in this two-day class. The Tuesday prior to the class, we will have a Zoom meeting to go over gear and how to rig.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 East M-115

• Cost: $40

What: Second annual cornhole tournament

Info: The Cadillac Viking Boosters is excited to hold their second annual cornhole tournament! Winners will take home a cash prize and cornhole set! Live music at 7 p.m.

Time: 3 to 10 p.m.

Place: The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell Drive

Cost: $30, register in person or via the ScorHolio app

What: United Way Murder Mystery Theater

Info: Dress as your favorite movie or theater character and joining local actors for this year’s annual fundraising event.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Place: Fox Motors Pre-Owned Showroom, 1450 N Mitchell Street

Cost: $75

Manton

What: Chili and Pie cookoff

Info: Come on down to the Barn Hall in Manton and enjoy some Great Chili, Pies & Friends! Chili winners will be chosen by receiving the most votes from the public. Pie winners will be chosen by selected judges.

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: Barn Hall, 3888 N Old US 31

Cost: $5 per person, children 5 and under are free.

Call or text Robert Priest at 231-884-3190 if you would like to enter.

What: Old Time Country Music Jamboree

Info: Concession stand available.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Manton High School, Ranger room

Wednesday, March 9

What: 15-B MEA-Retired chapter meeting

Info: Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26 Depot. Meeting will cover reports, update discussions and scholarship evaluations.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Thursday, March 10

Evart

What: COVID-19 testing clinic

Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

Saturday, March 12

Cadillac

What: Welcome spring with kitchen makeover tips

Info: Learn what you can do with your kitchen from Heidi Fenner who has over a dozen years of experience in design.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Thursday, March 24

Evart

What: COVID-19 testing clinic

Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.