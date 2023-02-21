Cadillac
• What: Healthy lifestyle habits
• Info: Monthly for six months, third Tuesday of the month. Food samples, free recipes, guest speakers and literature. Different stuff each month.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: 13th Street Seventh Day Adventist Church
Reed City
• What: Crafting at the Library
• Info: DIY stenciled mason jars. Adults only. All required materials provided. Bring along any extra ribbon or trinkets wish. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Please register ahead of time.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Transportation
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Family Story Time
• Info: Books, music, movement and more for those 5 years old and younger.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: The need is great and is used in the local area.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Cadillac
• What: Day at Hogwarts
• Info: Fun for all ages. Find crafts, the sorting hat, games and wizardry. Dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character and be entered in to win a prize.
• Time: Noon to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.