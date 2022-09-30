Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

Reed City

• What: Hocus Pocus

• Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Moorestown

• What: Chicken dinner

• Info: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, coleslaw, dressing, baked beans, green beans, rolls, pies and desserts. Proceeds will go toward Operation Christmas Shoeboxes.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cadillac

• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest

• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!

• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road

• Cost: Free

Lake City

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road

Cadillac

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting

• Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E. M-115

