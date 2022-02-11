Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Reed City
• What: Valentine Dinner and Dance
• Info: Pasta dinner and dancing. All are welcome. Freewill offering goes towards 7th/8th grade class trip.
• Time: 5 to 8:30 p.m.
• Place: Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 19778 U.S. 10
• Cost: Freewill offering
Cadillac
• What: Haiti Clean Water, Inc.
• Info: Lynn Ross, Director of Haiti Clean Water Inc., will guide visitors through the daily ordeal that Haitian people experience in accessing clean water and what the group has done to ease this ordeal. Visitors are asked to wear a mask for this event.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, community room
• What: High School Musical
• Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School
• Cost: Adults $10, students $5
• What: Valentine’s Dinner and Dessert Shows
• Info: Join After 26 Depot and Northern Lites Readers Theatre in celebrating Valentine’s Day with dinner and a show. Northern Lites Readers will be performing Love Letters by A. R. Gurney. You may bring your own beer or wine.
• Time: 5:30 p.m. doors open; 6 p.m. dinner served
• Place: The After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
• Cost: $32 single ticket; $60 for two tickets. Tickets must be purchased in advance at After 26, Brinks Framing or Horizon Books.
• What: Adult intro to machine sewing
• Info: Ages 14 to adult. Learn how to set up and use a sewing machine, use and make basic sewing patterns and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Cost: Members $30; Nonmembers $40
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: Polar Plunge
• Time: same-day registration 1 p.m.; costume parade and plunge 2 p.m.
• Place: Town Pump Saloon
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Sunday, Feb. 13
Cadillac
What: Valentine’s Dinner and Dessert Shows
Info: Join After 26 Depot and Northern Lites Readers Theatre in celebrating Valentine’s Day with dinner and dessert. Northern Lites Readers will be performing Love Letters by A. R. Gurney.
Time: 3:30 p.m. doors open; 4 p.m. performance
Place: The After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Cost: $20; Tickets must be purchased in advance at After 26, Brinks Framing or Horizon Books.
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Cadillac
What: Celebrate Recovery
Info: Christ centered recovery group
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Church of Discovery; 8426 E 48 Road
Friday, Feb. 18
Moorestown
What: Stew Dinner
Info: Beef/Beefalo, venison, lamb and possible rabbit. Mashed potatoes, rice, noodles, cornbread, biscuits, rolls, pies and desserts, coffee and punch. Take out available. Proceeds go to Samaritan’s Purse for the Colorado fires.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Norwich Tow Hall in Moorestown
Reed City
What: Family Date Night
Info: Join us for a night of dinner and dancing with the whole family. Pizza dinner and a DJ.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 139 W Church Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Cadillac
What: Snowkite Olympics
Info: competitors will compete in events like high jump, park and flag race.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Cadillac
What: Pottery for all
Info: This six session class (Feb. 22 to March 29) will teach you the slab and coil methods as well as glazing techniques. For ages 12 and up, this class is geared to both beginner and experienced potters.
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members $125; Nonmembers $150
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut Street
What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping
Info: For ages 14 and up, this three session class (Feb. 22, March 1 and March 8) with teach the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of tools needs and basic wire wrapping techniques.
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Members $75; Nonmembers $90
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut Street