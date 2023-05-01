Monday, May 1
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Philharmonic Club meeting
Info: Violinist performance. Update on plans for 100th year celebration. Light refreshments. All are welcome.
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Tuesday, May 2
Cadillac
What: History Speaker Series, George Mitchell and Clam Lake
Info: Dive into the family connections and interesting stories Richard Shultz has found while doing research for his upcoming book.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library 411 S Lake St.
Reed City
What: MARSP meeting
Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Wednesday, May 3
Cadillac
What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
Info: Card making. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people. Ages 8 to 12.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Thursday, May 4
Cadillac
What: Star Wars Day
Info: Celebrate all day with activities going on in person at the library and online.
Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Saturday, May 6
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S Mackinaw Trail
Cost: $5
What: Spring Mom 2 Mom Bazaar
Info: Baby/kids clothes, toys, maternity clothes, kids sports equipment and more.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, West Harris Street
What: Nerf Wars
Info: Bring your own nerf weapons, library will provide bullets. Sign up is required.
Time: Grades 5 to 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Contact: (231)775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org
Mesick
What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing
Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115
Sunday, May 7
Cadillac
What: Touch-a-Truck
Info: Free for all ages. Police car at the church. Car smash, games, snacks and more.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W Watergate Road
What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Spring Court
Info: An afternoon of harmonies and melodies continuing the celebration of the symphony’s 50th anniversary.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Performance Gym at Cadillac High School, 400 Linden St
Cost: $15; students with an ID and children 12 and under can attend for free.
Mesick
What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing
Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115
Monday, May 8
Cadillac
What: 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner
Time: Social at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Place: Nothland Community Church
Cost: Tickets $25, high school students are free with an adult.
Contact: Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life, call (231) 839-2583
Thursday, May 11
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Saturday, May 13
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.