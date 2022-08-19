Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Museum hours
• Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St.
• What: Power of the Purse
• Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Motorcycle Club Race Days
• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Motorcycle Club, 3747 39 Road
• Cost: Racers and adults $10, kids 5 to 12 and seniors $5, kids under 5 are free.
• What: Wild Mushroom Clinic
• Info: Join outdoor enthusiasts Jill and Aaron Grenchik as they instruct you on how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. Limit to 40 students.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
Register: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses
What: End of the Summer Blitz
Info: Horse rides, coffee, popcorn, bounce house and more!
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, 3060 S 9 Mile Road
What: Archery
Info: Learn basic archery skills. Bows, arrows and targets are provided. For ages 8 and up.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115
What: Demolition Derby and Bump-n-Run
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N Mitchell St
Cost: $20
Manton
What: Live music
Info: Mostly rock and country music.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: 9909 N 39 Road
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Farmers Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Manton
What: Back to School event
Info: Free. Games, prizes, bouncy house. For kids up to 13 years old.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Manton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 509 S Maple St
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Luther
What: Luther Music Series
Info: The Briar Payne Band
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St
Thursday, Aug. 25
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake
Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road
Cost: $20
What: Cadillac After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
Moorestown
What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale
Info: Sale going on from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27. Will take donations for yard sale through-out sale and on Wednesday during set up. Proceeds go to help people in the community.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall
Friday, Aug. 26
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Farmers Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
What: 11th Annual Car Show
Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Saturday, Aug. 27
Cadillac
What: Craft Show
Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Lake City
What: Rescheduled Night Float
Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.
Time: Departure at dusk
Place: Missaukee County Park Beach