Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Museum hours

• Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St.

• What: Power of the Purse

• Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital

• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Country Club

Reed City

• What: Book Sale

• Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Motorcycle Club Race Days

• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Motorcycle Club, 3747 39 Road

• Cost: Racers and adults $10, kids 5 to 12 and seniors $5, kids under 5 are free.

• What: Wild Mushroom Clinic

• Info: Join outdoor enthusiasts Jill and Aaron Grenchik as they instruct you on how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. Limit to 40 students.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E. M-115

• Cost: $40

Register: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses

What: End of the Summer Blitz

Info: Horse rides, coffee, popcorn, bounce house and more!

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, 3060 S 9 Mile Road

What: Archery

Info: Learn basic archery skills. Bows, arrows and targets are provided. For ages 8 and up.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E M-115

What: Demolition Derby and Bump-n-Run

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Fairgrounds, 1420 N Mitchell St

Cost: $20

Manton

What: Live music

Info: Mostly rock and country music.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: 9909 N 39 Road

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Farmers Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

Manton

What: Back to School event

Info: Free. Games, prizes, bouncy house. For kids up to 13 years old.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Manton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 509 S Maple St

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Luther

What: Luther Music Series

Info: The Briar Payne Band

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St

Thursday, Aug. 25

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and Ellie Martin.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

What: Michigan Rattlers with Raylin Vance and Nick Sake

Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road

Cost: $20

What: Cadillac After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

Moorestown

What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale

Info: Sale going on from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27. Will take donations for yard sale through-out sale and on Wednesday during set up. Proceeds go to help people in the community.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

Friday, Aug. 26

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Farmers Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

What: 11th Annual Car Show

Info: Free event and open to everyone. Live music and vendors, Hot dogs, popcorn and Culvers custard until they run out.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Green Acres of Cadillac, 235 Pearl St.

Manton

What: Manton Market and Music

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Saturday, Aug. 27

Cadillac

What: Craft Show

Info: Proceeds going to support fireworks in Cadillac. Music and fireworks to follow.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Lake City

What: Rescheduled Night Float

Info: The Lake Missaukee Night Float has been rescheduled. Join the family friendly night in you kayak or canoe.

Time: Departure at dusk

Place: Missaukee County Park Beach

