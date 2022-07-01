Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 190 W Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Rollin Brummett at The Patio on Main
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Manton
• What: Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Evart
• What: Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show
• Info: Bring your vehicle and join in the fun!
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Main Street by Guyton Park
• What: Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Where: Evart Depot
Lake City
• What: Something with James
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Mesick
• What: Freshwater Roots
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Reed City
• What: Outdoor Movie: Jungle Cruise
• Info: Join the RCADL for some popcorn and the family-fun adventure. Rated PG-13.
• Time: 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Sunday, July 3
Lake City
What: Nick and Todd Plays
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S Main St
Reed City
What: Community Market
Time: 10 to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Depot
Monday, July 4
Evart
What: Fourth of July Parade
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Downtown Evart
Lake City
What: Fourth of July Parade
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Downtown Lake City
What: Brandon Ward
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S Main St
Tuesday, July 5
Cadillac
What: Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 190 W Cass St.
Wednesday, July 6
Cadillac
What: Summer Family Flicks
Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St
Thursday, July 7
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Double Trouble: Mary Rademacher, Franchesca Amarai with Mark Kahny Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W Cass St
What: Summer Family Flicks
Info: Free family showing of Secret Life of Pets 2.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac 4 Movie Theater, 202 S Mitchell St
What: After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Park, 190 W Cass St
Monday, July 11
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Tribute to Bill Juengel
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Wednesday, July 13
Cadillac
What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center
Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfrodcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Thursday, July 14
Evart
What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
Time: All day July 14 to July 16
Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Saturday, July 16
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Thursday, July 7