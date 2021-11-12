Luther

• What: Hunter’s ham dinner

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Luther Lions Club

Reed City

• What: Book Sale

• Info: Nov. 15 to Nov. 18; hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Nov. 19 only; fill a bag for $5. Donations in good condition accepted. Limit of two or three boxes at a time.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Lake City

• What: Budgeting your Benefits

• Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.

• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Cost: Free

• Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits

Moorestown

• What: Hunter’s Supper

• Info: Serving — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and a variety of desserts. Take Out available, you pick up. Proceeds go to M/S UMC Food pantry and Neighbor Helping Neighbor.

• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Cost: Freewill offering

Harrietta

• What: Harrietta Civic Club Annual Hunter’s Spaghetti Dinner

• Info: Everyone is welcome. You do not have to be a hunter, but come with a hunter’s appetite. All you can eat! Menu: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.

• Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Town Hall, 122 Davis St.

• Cost: $10

Cadillac

• What: Mental illness support group

• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.

Cadillac

• What: Stroke patients support group

• Info: Hosted by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation speech-language pathologist Kristin Schoo. Recovering stroke patients and their families/support persons are invited. Participants will be asked to wear a hospital-issued mask.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital’s Missaukee Room.

• Contact: To reserve a seat, call 231-876-6452

Saturday, Nov 20

Cadillac

What: Toy Trot 5k race

Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.

Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25

Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697

Reed City

What: Reed City VFW chicken barbecue

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 East Osceola Ave.

Contact: To make a reservation, call 231-823-5102

Monday, Nov 22

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, Nov 24

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Thursday, Nov 25

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Grateful Gallop

Info: Thanksgiving fundraiser. 5k run or walk hosted by Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Medals awarded to top two finishers and costumes. Pre-register at www.cadillacgreatfulgallop.com.

Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Place: Begins at 400 Linden St.

Cost: Early bird, $20; Race day, $25; Virtual 5k $25.