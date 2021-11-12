Luther
• What: Hunter’s ham dinner
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Luther Lions Club
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Nov. 15 to Nov. 18; hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Nov. 19 only; fill a bag for $5. Donations in good condition accepted. Limit of two or three boxes at a time.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: Budgeting your Benefits
• Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.
• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
• Cost: Free
• Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits
Moorestown
• What: Hunter’s Supper
• Info: Serving — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and a variety of desserts. Take Out available, you pick up. Proceeds go to M/S UMC Food pantry and Neighbor Helping Neighbor.
• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Cost: Freewill offering
Harrietta
• What: Harrietta Civic Club Annual Hunter’s Spaghetti Dinner
• Info: Everyone is welcome. You do not have to be a hunter, but come with a hunter’s appetite. All you can eat! Menu: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
• Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Town Hall, 122 Davis St.
• Cost: $10
Cadillac
• What: Mental illness support group
• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.
Cadillac
• What: Stroke patients support group
• Info: Hosted by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation speech-language pathologist Kristin Schoo. Recovering stroke patients and their families/support persons are invited. Participants will be asked to wear a hospital-issued mask.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital’s Missaukee Room.
• Contact: To reserve a seat, call 231-876-6452
Saturday, Nov 20
Cadillac
What: Toy Trot 5k race
Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.
Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25
Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697
Reed City
What: Reed City VFW chicken barbecue
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 East Osceola Ave.
Contact: To make a reservation, call 231-823-5102
Monday, Nov 22
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Nov 24
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Thursday, Nov 25
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Grateful Gallop
Info: Thanksgiving fundraiser. 5k run or walk hosted by Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Medals awarded to top two finishers and costumes. Pre-register at www.cadillacgreatfulgallop.com.
Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Place: Begins at 400 Linden St.
Cost: Early bird, $20; Race day, $25; Virtual 5k $25.