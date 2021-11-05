Reed City
• What: VFW Fish Fry
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave.
• Contact: (231) 832-5102 for reservations
Manton
• What: The Original Old-Time Country Music Jamboree
• Info: First Saturday of every month. Old time country music, the way it should be. Public welcome. Square and round dancing. Just come and listen.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School Ranger Room
• Cost: By donation
Reed City
• What: Scrabble Hour
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Mental illness support group
• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.
Cadillac
What: Medication and sharps disposal event
Info: Please bring medications in a Ziplock bag. Liquids and creams not accepted. Needles must be in a container.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: 601 Chestnut St.
What: 15-B MEA-retired Cadillac chapter meeting
Info: Regular business, speaker, tour, trip experiences. Lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to meeting.
Place: MEA office
Time: 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Monday, Nov. 15
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Nov. 15 to Nov. 18; hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Nov. 19 only; fill a bag for $5. Donations in good condition accepted. Limit of two or three boxes at a time.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Lake City
What: Budgeting your Benefits
Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits
Moorestown
What: Hunter’s Supper
Info: Serving — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and a variety of desserts. Take Out available, you pick up. Proceeds go to M/S UMC Food pantry and Neighbor Helping Neighbor.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cost: Free will offering
Tuesday, Nov 16
Cadillac
What: Mental illness support group
Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Cadillac
What: Toy Trot 5k race
Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.
Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25
Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697
Monday, Nov. 22
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Thursday, Nov. 25
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Grateful Gallop
Info: Thanksgiving fundraiser. 5k run or walk hosted by Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Medals awarded to top two finishers and costumes. Pre-register at www.cadillacgreatfulgallop.com.
Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Place: Begins at 400 Linden St.
Cost: Early bird, $20; Race day, $25; Virtual 5k $25.