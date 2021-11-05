Reed City

• What: VFW Fish Fry

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 E. Osceola Ave.

• Contact: (231) 832-5102 for reservations

Manton

• What: The Original Old-Time Country Music Jamboree

• Info: First Saturday of every month. Old time country music, the way it should be. Public welcome. Square and round dancing. Just come and listen.

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Manton High School Ranger Room

• Cost: By donation

Reed City

• What: Scrabble Hour

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Mental illness support group

• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.

Cadillac

What: Medication and sharps disposal event

Info: Please bring medications in a Ziplock bag. Liquids and creams not accepted. Needles must be in a container.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: 601 Chestnut St.

What: 15-B MEA-retired Cadillac chapter meeting

Info: Regular business, speaker, tour, trip experiences. Lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to meeting.

Place: MEA office

Time: 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Monday, Nov. 15

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Nov. 15 to Nov. 18; hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Nov. 19 only; fill a bag for $5. Donations in good condition accepted. Limit of two or three boxes at a time.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Lake City

What: Budgeting your Benefits

Info: MSU Extension’s FREE Budgeting Your Benefits webinar will help you determine which benefits you are eligible for and how to get the most value from your benefits.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Register: www.events.anr.msu.edu/budgetbenefits

Moorestown

What: Hunter’s Supper

Info: Serving — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, squash, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and a variety of desserts. Take Out available, you pick up. Proceeds go to M/S UMC Food pantry and Neighbor Helping Neighbor.

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cost: Free will offering

Tuesday, Nov 16

Cadillac

What: Mental illness support group

Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Cadillac

What: Toy Trot 5k race

Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.

Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25

Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697

Monday, Nov. 22

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Thursday, Nov. 25

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Grateful Gallop

Info: Thanksgiving fundraiser. 5k run or walk hosted by Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Medals awarded to top two finishers and costumes. Pre-register at www.cadillacgreatfulgallop.com.

Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Place: Begins at 400 Linden St.

Cost: Early bird, $20; Race day, $25; Virtual 5k $25.