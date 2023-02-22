Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Transportation
• Info: Story Hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Family Story Time
• Info: Books, music, movement and more for those 5 years old and younger.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231)884-3597
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: The need is great and is used in the local area.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Cadillac
• What: Day at Hogwarts
• Info: Fun for all ages. Find crafts, the sorting hat, games and wizardry. Dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character and be entered in to win a prize.
• Time: Noon to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Lego Club
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: Call for Volunteers
• Info: Come and discover all the ways Habitat for Humanity helps communities and how you can volunteer. Appetizers will be served.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: The Greenhouse, 916 S. Mitchell St.