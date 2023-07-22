Cadillac
• What: Paul McMullen Memorial 5K run/walk
• Info: Proceeds to benefit a Paul McMullen Scholarship
• Time: Registration 7:15 a.m., Race 8:30 a.m.
• Place: Start line at the boat launch on Chestnut Street
• Cost: $25
• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair
• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons
• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale
• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Festival of the Arts. Concert Band Spectacular.
• Time: 12:45 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Manton
• What: Christmas in July
• Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road
Cadillac
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: A Trip to the Past. Band plays each Monday night
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. Meetings start at 6:00 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership is $49, monthly dues are $4. First meeting is free.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Reed City
• What: Taylor Swift Experience
• Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.
• Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, downtown Reed City
Cadillac
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion