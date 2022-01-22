Cadillac
• What: Footliters Presents: Clue
• Time: 2 and 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School auditorium, 400 Linden St
• Cost: $10 advance; $11 online; $12 at the door.
• What: Winter Welcome Party!
• Info: Join Willow Market in celebrating the recent renovations and opening its new green house event space. There will be live music, brewer reps with sample tastings, appetizers and more.
• Time: 3 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Willow Market, 916 S. Mitchell St.
Reed City
• What: Ice Rink Celebration
• Info: Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Donations will also be accepted for used skates.
• Time: Noon
• Location: Downtown Reed City
Cadillac
• What: Mama Mia! Auditions
• Info: Casting for large cast of men and women ages 15 and up. Performance dates: April 8 through April 10 and April 14 trough April 16. Callback auditions, if needed, will be on Tuesday, Jan. 25 6 to 8 p.m.
• Time: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 Harris St.
• Contact: Visit www.cadillacfootliters.com for audition form.
Monday, Jan. 24
Cadillac
What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library: Sugar Scrubs
Info: The holidays are past and it’s time to relax. Join the RCADL and create some DIY spa relaxation. Open to adults only. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Registration opens Jan. 18.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Mitten, mitten who’s got the mitten?
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Cadillac
What: Divorce Care
Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: DivorceCare for Kids
Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
What: Consumer Protection Town Hall with Michigan Attorney General
Info: Join Attorney General Dana Nessel to learn the telltale signs of scams found through phone calls, mail, email and texts and how to minimize your risk of being scammed.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Evart
What: COVID-19 Testing
Info: No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Pre-registration is available but not required.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Friday, Jan. 28
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Sunday, Jan. 30
Cadillac
What: Winter Fest
Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.
Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Place: 9127 E 44 1/2 Road
Monday, Jan. 31
Cadillac
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S Canal St.
Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.