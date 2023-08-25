Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Green Acres 12th Annual Car Show

• Info: No pre-registration needed. Free hot dogs, chips, custard cup and music.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Green Acres, 235 Pearl St.

• What: Family Movie Night

• Info: “Inside Out.” Free movie in the park. Popcorn and beverages will be available.

• Time: 8:30 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Picnic Show Case: Men of Leisure

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Cadillac

• What: Footliters Auditions

• Info: Auditions for Footliter’s production of “Steel Magnolias.”

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Cadillac

• What: Teen Tuesdays: Crochet projects

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Cadillac

• What: Fun is the Whole Point 0.5K

• Info: Help raise money to help Blessing in a Backpack. Wacky costumes encouraged.

• Time: 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Curry House, 5858 S. 47th Road

Sunday, Sept. 3

Tustin

What: 56th Annual Model Air Show

Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: CAMS Club Field, US 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker

Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking

Contact: 231-884-8629

Monday, Sept. 4

Cadillac

What: TOPS

Info: A weight loss support group.

Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

What: DivorceCare

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St

Contact: 231-775-5629

