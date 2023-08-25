Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Green Acres 12th Annual Car Show
• Info: No pre-registration needed. Free hot dogs, chips, custard cup and music.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Green Acres, 235 Pearl St.
• What: Family Movie Night
• Info: “Inside Out.” Free movie in the park. Popcorn and beverages will be available.
• Time: 8:30 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Show Case: Men of Leisure
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Cadillac
• What: Footliters Auditions
• Info: Auditions for Footliter’s production of “Steel Magnolias.”
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Cadillac
• What: Teen Tuesdays: Crochet projects
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Cadillac
• What: Fun is the Whole Point 0.5K
• Info: Help raise money to help Blessing in a Backpack. Wacky costumes encouraged.
• Time: 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Curry House, 5858 S. 47th Road
Sunday, Sept. 3
Tustin
What: 56th Annual Model Air Show
Info: You may see demonstrations of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, warbirds, electric jets and special aircrafts. Please bring your own chair.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: CAMS Club Field, US 131, Exit 168, South at Blinker
Cost: Admission by donation, free and handicap parking
Contact: 231-884-8629
Monday, Sept. 4
Cadillac
What: TOPS
Info: A weight loss support group.
Time: 5:30 p.m. weigh in, 6 p.m. meeting
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4, first meeting is free.
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
What: DivorceCare
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St
Contact: 231-775-5629