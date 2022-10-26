Cadillac
• What: Downtown Trick-or-Treating
• Info: Trick-or-Treat through downtown Cadillac
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cadillac
• What: Fall activities
• Info: Every Thursday after school. Dinner, Kids Club and archery.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: 725 Wright St.
• What: Stuff a Blue Goose
• Info: Michigan State Police will be collecting non-perishable food items to help fill the Oasis shelter pantry.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Walmart, 8917 E. 34 Road
• What: Horror Lit Fest
• Info: Starting Thursday, stop by the library for a celebration of all things horror. Thursday will be 80s Thriller Movie Night.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Trunk or Treat
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: ABC Warehouse Parking Lot, 8719 E. 34 Road
• What: Horror Lit Fest
• Info: Stop by the library for a celebration of all things horror. Friday will be a Stranger Things trivia night.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Community Fall Festival and Scarecrow Contest
• Info: Hayrides, haunted bunkhouse, food truck, campfire with s’mores, scarecrow walk.
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Camp Albright, 3156 S. 190th Ave.
Cadillac
• What: The Hudson Farm Fall Fest
• Info: Wagon rides, hay mound, play area, feed and pet animal, crafts, pumpkins and more. Rain or shine there will be lots to do!
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road
• What: Trunk or Treat
• Info: Candy, games, hot chocolate and cookies.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Independent Bible Church, 1710 Wright St.
• What: Annual Haring Township Fire Department Open House
• Info: Prizes, costume contest, games, candy, bounce house, food and more!
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Haring Township Fire Department, 505 Bell Ave.
• What: Trunk or Treat
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue, 4830 E. M-55
• What: Horror Lit Fest
• Info: Stop by the library for a celebration of all things horror. Saturday will be a Stranger Things escape room
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Community Fall Festival and Scarecrow Contest
• Info: Hayrides, haunted bunkhouse, food truck, campfire with s’mores, scarecrow walk.
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Camp Albright, 3156 S. 190th Ave.
Lake City
• What: Fall Festivities
• Info: Pumpkin patch, cider and donuts, petting zoo, apple cannon, horse-drawn wagon rides and more.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Blair Acres, 5980 N. 7 Mile
Marion
What: Trunk or Treat
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Highland Christian Reformed Church, 9034 23 Mile Road
McBain
What: Moonlit Corn Maze
Info: Admission includes corn maze, a donut and cider
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Place: Dick Family Farm, 7710 S 7 Mile Road
Cost: $8
Sunday, Oct 30
Cadillac
What: Harvest Festival
Info: Games, food and lots of candy.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac First Church of the Nazarene, 1125 E Division St
Lake City
What: Fall Festivities
Info: Pumpkin patch, cider and donuts, petting zoo, apple cannon, horse-drawn wagon rides and more.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Place: Blair Acres, 5980 N 7 Mile
Monday, Oct. 31
Cadillac
What: Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
Info: Family friendly free event
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road