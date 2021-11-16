Cadillac

• What: Mental illness support group

• Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 W. Division St.

Cadillac

• What: Stroke patients support group

• Info: Hosted by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation speech-language pathologist Kristin Schoo. Recovering stroke patients and their families/support persons are invited. Participants will be asked to wear a hospital-issued mask.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital’s Missaukee Room.

• Contact: To reserve a seat, call 231-876-6452

Cadillac

• What: Toy Trot 5k race

• Info: Family-friendly course. Over the last eight years, working with Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, local businesses and community partners we have been able to give $57,000 worth of toys during the holidays. We are hoping to reach a $10,000 toy goal. Additional donations of toys are always welcome.

• Time: 9 a.m.

• Place: Behind Toy Town on Lake Street between the fountain and the pavilion.

• Cost: Adults, $35; Under 18, $25

• Contact: Thaddaeus Gommesen, info@toytowncadillac.com or (231)775-8697

Reed City

• What: Reed City VFW chicken barbecue

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Reed City VFW Hall, 129 East Osceola Ave.

• Contact: To make a reservation, call 231-823-5102

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra: A Journey of Light and Love

• Info: Tickets available at Brinks Framing, Horizon Books and box office the day of the program.

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Community Auditorium

Reed City

• What: Scrabble Hour

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: It’s Wednesday this week. Happy Thanksgiving. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Cost: Free

• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Grateful Gallop

• Info: Thanksgiving fundraiser. 5k run or walk hosted by Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Medals awarded to top two finishers and costumes. Pre-register at www.cadillacgreatfulgallop.com.

• Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m.

• Place: Begins at 400 Linden St.

• Cost: Early bird, $20; Race day, $25; Virtual 5k $25.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Interlochen

What: Interlochen Arts Academy: The Nutcracker

Info: Back to in-person audiences. There will be five performances: Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 12. In compliance with Interlochen’s COVID-19 policy, all visitors must wear masks while inside buildings and for the duration of the performance.

Time: Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m.

Place: Corson Auditorium